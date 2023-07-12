Police: Speed a factor in St. Paul crash that killed pedestrian, driver in custody

Authorities say the driver of a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in St. Paul is now in custody awaiting charges.

St. Paul police say 31-year-old Tashawn Burks was walking near Dale Street North and Concordia Avenue Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle. Burks died at the scene.

In an update Wednesday, the department said the 19-year-old driver who hit Burks, identified as Abdirahman Ali Hassan, was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

Police had noted that Hassan stopped after hitting Burks and was cooperating with the investigation. However, the department said Wednesday that investigators determined driving conduct and speed played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains active.