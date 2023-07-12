Man dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Paul

The crash happened at the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Dale Street North around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man after they say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the city.

According to police, the man was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Concordia Avenue and Dale Street North.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of this time, his identity hasn’t been released.

Police add the male driver did stop and is cooperating with their investigation regarding the circumstances of the crash.