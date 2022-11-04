Police: Man seriously injured Thursday night in Minneapolis hit-and-run incident

Police say they’re investigating after a man was hit late Thursday night during a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Lowry and Washington avenues north shortly after 11:20 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man, and provided aid until other first responders could arrive.

He was then taken to North Memorial Hospital and is recovering from injuries considered to be possibly life-threatening.

A description of the vehicle from the Thursday night incident wasn’t immediately provided by police.

As of this publishing, no one is in custody for the incident, which was the second hit-and-run incident of the day.

Around 6:25 a.m., a woman died in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south after she was hit on the 2500 block of Emerson Avenue.

Anyone with information on that incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit that information online.