Police: Woman dies after alleged hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis

Police say a woman is dead after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis early Thursday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. along the 2500 block of Emerson Avenue South.

Upon arrival, police found the woman — who they pronounced dead at the scene — in the alley between Dupont Avenue South and Emerson Avenue South.

After examining the woman, officers reported she had injuries that may have been caused by a vehicle.

Minneapolis Traffic Investigation Unit members as well as police department homicide investigators assisted at the scene and collected evidence.

The Hennepin County medical examiner is expected to release the woman’s name and official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit that information online.