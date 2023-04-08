Fatal shooting of woman in Battle Creek neighborhood believed to be domestic violence related

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.:

St. Paul police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in the city’s Battle Creek neighborhood. Investigators believe the shooting is domestic violence related, police said.

At around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person being shot on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and the forensic services unit will be processing the scene for evidence.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and her exact cause of death. Any updates about the case will be posted on the Police Department’s Twitter account.

This is St. Paul’s 10th homicide of 2023, according to police.

There is support for victims of domestic violence. If you or anyone you know may be suffering, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

The St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project can be reached at 651-645-2824. The Minnesota-wide domestic abuse crisis line can be reached at 866-223-1111.

