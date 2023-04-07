Police identify victim of shooting in St. Paul Target parking lot

The man who was shot and killed Thursday morning outside a Target in St. Paul has been identified as 23-year-old Jadonn Taylor.

According to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, around 9:51 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Target on Suburban Avenue, just south of Interstate 94 in the city’s Battle Creek neighborhood.

Taylor was dropped off at the fire station nearby, and though firefighters and medics gave him first aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting happened at the parking lot; no arrests have been announced as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.