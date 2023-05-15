Police identify man killed in St. Paul shooting

The man killed Saturday morning in a shooting on the East Side of St. Paul has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Martin.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, Martin was found shot outside a home on the 1000 block of Pacific Street at around 2:40 a.m. He had been shot several times and was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet made any arrests in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPPD Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.