Shooting on east side of St. Paul leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

St. Paul police officers responded to the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday morning and found a “chaotic scene,” according to a news release from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

Law enforcement said a man suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Homicide investigators with the SPPD are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 651-266-5650.