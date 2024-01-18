Police: Help needed to solve St. Paul’s 1st homicide of 2024

Police in St. Paul are asking for the public’s help to solve the city’s first homicide of the year.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue. According to police, a caller reported a group of people gathering at a home and shots were fired a short time later.

Police said 23-year-old Abdifatah Abdillahi, of Roseville, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound but he died soon afterward.

The department hasn’t announced any arrests and told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Thursday that investigators need help.

“We know that there were many people at this home on VanBuren Avenue when the shooting occurred. We are asking for anyone who heard something, witnessed anything, captured video from inside or outside the home to call our investigators at 651-266-5650,” St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Court documents state that the gun used in that shooting was also used in a homicide earlier this week in Minneapolis.