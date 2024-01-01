St. Paul records 1st homicide of year; boy critically injured in separate shooting

Police in St. Paul are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including the city’s first homicide of the new year and a separate incident that left a boy critically injured.

10-year-old shot in Frogtown

The first of the three shootings happened just before midnight Sunday on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue.

A 10-year-old boy was found shot in the stomach and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said. He is expected to survive.

Police say the child was struck by gunfire from outside the home, and the shooting is being investigated as a targeted incident.

Man hospitalized, teen grazed after Payne-Phalen shooting

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired just after midnight Monday on the 1100 block of Payne Avenue.

Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries at the scene; he was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment. A second victim, a teenage boy, suffered a graze wound to his leg and did not need any medical care.

Investigators found “numerous shell casings” at the scene but encountered difficulty trying to learn what happened from people nearby, police said.

1st homicide of year in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. after a caller said a group of people was gathering there and the caller wanted them removed, St. Paul Police says. As officers responded, police learned that shots had been fired.

One of the additional calls said a person was hurt and the caller was taking that person to a hospital. Officers later learned that a vehicle had arrived at United Hospital with a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That man died a short time later from his injuries, the department says.

Police say officers didn’t find any other victims at the scene but did find evidence of the shooting and started an investigation, which remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

The victim’s name and cause of death will be publicly released at a later time.