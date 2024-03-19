Police confirm discovery of missing boy’s blanket miles from where he disappeared

A blanket belonging to a missing Wisconsin boy has been recovered over three miles from where the boy was reported missing.

Law enforcement from Two Rivers, Wis., previously found a red and white plaid blanket on Goodwin Road, east of County Road B in Manitowoc County.

According to Ben Meinnert, the chief of the Two Rivers Police Department, the blanket was found 3.7 miles from where 3-year-old Elijah Vue was reported missing.

Law enforcement confirmed on Monday that the blanket belongs to Vue, who has been missing from Two Rivers since Feb. 20.

The Two Rivers Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in checking urban and rural areas, including water, to find Vue or any relevant evidence. However, the department reminded people to be respectful of private property, noting several issues with people trespassing recently.

Anyone with information on Vue’s whereabouts can call the tipline at 844-267-6648 or contact Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers.

A $40,000 reward is available to anyone with information leading to the discovery of Vue.

