AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Wisconsin boy

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy.

Elijah Vue was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Two Rivers, located in far eastern Wisconsin, about 40 miles southeast of Green Bay.

He’s described as being around 3 feet tall and 50 pounds, with sandy hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeve dark-colored shirt and red and green slip-on shoes.

It’s unclear who might have taken him or what that person may be traveling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.