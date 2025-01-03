Police locate family of nonverbal man found in Brooklyn Park

Law enforcement in Brooklyn Park has located the family of a nonverbal, vulnerable man who was found in the city on Thursday.

A post on X from the Brooklyn Park Police says the man has been reunited with family.

The man, who Brooklyn Park police say is in his late teens or early 20s, was found by a citizen in the area of 97th Avenue North and Noble Parkway.

He is described as 5’5″ and 120 to 130 pounds. He is wearing a white and red t-shirt with the word “respect” across the chest, blue sweatpants with red stripes on the sides and black Nike sneakers.

