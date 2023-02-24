Police ask for help identifying person at scene of Brooklyn Park shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle spotted at the scene of a shooting Thursday in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says investigators are trying to identify the driver of a dark-colored Buick Enclave seen near the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North at around 12:10 p.m.

RELATED: Brooklyn Park police search for suspect in shooting, carjacking

Authorities believe the driver may be associated with a ride-sharing company like Uber or Lyft and possibly knows something that could help investigators with the case.

A man was critically injured in the shooting and authorities believe the suspect then carjacked a person nearby.

Anyone with information that could help police find the person responsible for the shooting or identify the driver of the Buick is asked to call 763-493-8222.