Police ask for help identifying person at scene of Brooklyn Park shooting

By KSTP
Police say the Buick Enclave pictured above was spotted at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 23, 2023, in Brooklyn Park and the driver may have critical information. (Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle spotted at the scene of a shooting Thursday in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says investigators are trying to identify the driver of a dark-colored Buick Enclave seen near the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North at around 12:10 p.m.

Authorities believe the driver may be associated with a ride-sharing company like Uber or Lyft and possibly knows something that could help investigators with the case.

A man was critically injured in the shooting and authorities believe the suspect then carjacked a person nearby.

Anyone with information that could help police find the person responsible for the shooting or identify the driver of the Buick is asked to call 763-493-8222.