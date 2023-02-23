Brooklyn Park police search for suspect in shooting, carjacking

Police are searching for the person who shot and critically injured a man, then carjacked someone Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North at about 12:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

While officers were searching the area, they learned that someone had just been carjacked a short distance away from the shooting scene.

Police say the carjacking victim wasn’t hurt but the suspect is believed to be the same person responsible for the shooting.

The carjacked vehicle was found a short time later but the suspect was gone.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The incidents remain under investigation.