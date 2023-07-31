Police: 2 arrested in connection to stabbing at New Hope park

Two people are now in custody in connection to a stabbing at a New Hope park last week.

New Hope police announced the update Monday, saying a man and woman are in jail awaiting formal charges.

Police previously said a fight between two males broke out at Civic Center Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 26. The suspect then attacked the victim with an “edged weapon” before running away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and police haven’t provided any updates on his condition.

Last week, the department released a couple of pictures of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying that person. It’s unclear if that is the man who was arrested.

Police say the investigation remains active.