Police ask for help identifying person of interest in stabbing at New Hope park

Authorities are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing at a New Hope park.

New Hope police say the stabbing happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Civic Center Park and left the victim hospitalized.

According to the New Hope Police Department, a fight between two males broke out at the park’s picnic shelter. The suspect then attacked the victim with an edged weapon and ran away.

The victim was treated at the scene and was then taken to the hospital. Police did not have any information on his condition Wednesday.

Law enforcement searched the area surrounding the park for the suspect but did not find him.

Police released the pictures above on Thursday, saying they believe that person may have been involved in the fight or have information about it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan of the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170 or leave an anonymous tip online.