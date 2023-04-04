Plymouth giving free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

The Plymouth Public Safety Department is providing free steering wheel locks to Plymouth residents who own select Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The locks can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Plymouth Public Safety Building.

To be eligible, residents must own or lease a Kia or Hyundai vehicle made between 2011 and 2021 with steel key and turn-to-start ignitions. Residents must also provide proof of residency and vehicle insurance.

These vehicles have been targeted by thieves exposing the ignition’s vulnerability, which gained much attention on social media platforms.

Locks are available while supplies last.

For more information, call Community Relations Officer Kasey Abukar at 763-509-5135 or email kabukar@plymouthmn.gov.