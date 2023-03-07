Ellison, Twin Cities mayors to discuss Kia, Hyundai thefts

The state’s top prosecutor is scheduled to join the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing issue of Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Their joint appearance comes less than a week after the trio sent a letter to the North American CEOs of Kia and Hyundai, calling on them to recall and outfit their vehicles with better anti-theft technology to help stem the tide of vehicle thefts.

A spokesperson for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the officials will announce the next steps in addressing the wave of Kia and Hyundai thefts.

It also comes just a day after state lawmakers introduced a bill that would require anti-theft devices in vehicles made after Jan. 1, 2013.

Last month, the auto companies announced that they were starting to roll out software updates to help stem the wave of thefts, although not all models aren’t expected to be eligible for the updates until this summer. The companies say the updates extend the car alarm sound from 30 seconds to a minute and require a key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicles on.

In their letter last week, Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said “a more robust and timely improvement plan” is needed, with immediate recalls.

Last year, officials say 2,340 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen in Minneapolis while another 953 were stolen in St. Paul. Minneapolis says those vehicles have since been tied to five homicides, 13 shootings, 36 robberies and 265 vehicle crashes.

The group is expected to talk at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

