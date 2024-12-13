Pine City Public Schools reach settlement in racial harassment case involving 7th grader

A settlement has been reached in a racial harassment case between the Minnesota Department of Human Resources and Pine City Public Schools.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced the settlement Thursday with Pine City Public Schools (PCPS) after finding multiple students repeatedly bullied and harassed a seventh grader because of her race, adding the district violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act by failing to timely and appropriately stop racial harassment a 7th grader was receiving in the district.

An investigation from MDHR found a girl was repeatedly bullied by more than ten students during the 2020-21 school year.

MDHR officials say the bullying was frequently reported by the student and her parents, but the district reportedly failed to take necessary action to prevent it from happening.

As part of the settlement, the district will pay the student $65,000 and must make changes to prevent future harassment from taking place.

Rebecca Lucero, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner, says the announcement “serves as a reminder to schools across the state of their legal responsibilities under the Minnesota Human Rights Act to proactively prevent and stop harassment and discrimination,”

While the district accepted the settlement, they denied breaking any law, but acknowledged they would work toward improving the district to prevent harassment.

“Pine City Schools is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students,” the district said in a statement. “We take allegations of discrimination or bullying seriously and are dedicated to upholding our policies against such behavior. The settlement addresses claims related to student-to-student interactions from the 2020-2021 school year, during the height of the pandemic, when students attended some or all of their classes from home. As part of the settlement, the district denied any violation of the law. The district, however, remains focused on continued improvement, including fostering respect and understanding among students.”

School Board Chair James Foster echoed the district’s statement, saying that the district has undergone a number of changes since the 2020 school year.

“Pine City Public Schools has undergone a tremendous amount of change in recent years,” Foster said. “Since the complaint, there has been a complete turnover of all administrators in the district, as well as nearly every school board seat. This leadership change has allowed for fresh perspectives and a renewed commitment to improving the learning environment for all students. In the past two years, the new administration and school board has worked diligently to positively impact both policy and culture within the district. The district’s dedication to continued improvement has allowed several concrete steps to be taken, including revamping procedural standards, hiring consultants to help shape behavioral responses, and significant training opportunities for both administration and staff, as well as an ongoing, top down review of all district policies. It is imperative that all students have access to a learning environment that allows them to thrive both academically and personally, and Pine City Public Schools is dedicated to that pursuit.”