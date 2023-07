Monday evening saw several weather events across the region, and many viewers shared what they saw as hail came down and unique clouds formed.

Other scattered storms are still expected during the 4th of July holiday.

See viewer-submitted photos of Monday’s weather events below:

Near Lakeville/Apple Valley, Courtesy of Quentin Cobb-Butler Near Lakeville/Apple Valley, Courtesy of Quentin Cobb-Butler Rain and hail near Star Prairie, WI, Courtesy of Kathy Mlynarczyk Clouds near Hudson, WI, Courtesy of Julie Andracek Clouds near Glencoe, Courtesy of Ann Varpness Hail near Rosemount A view of Balsom Lake, WI, Courtesy: Jeff B Unique clouds, Courtesy of Jim Johnston Cloud formation, Courtesy of Chris Kline

