Severe storms could interrupt your plans on Independence Day

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for July 3, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 is a Forecast First Alert day for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Severe storms are possible late in the day through the evening.

Early Monday evening, storms are pushing across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some of these storms could be severe, with large hail, strong winds, and locally heavy rain. The best chances for these storms in the Twin Cities would be in the south and east metro. For the rest of the state, it should be a quiet, warm, and humid evening. Another round of storms will push across the state overnight. Strong winds are possible with this round of storms, and the best chances of overnight severe weather is in western Minnesota.

Tuesday morning, isolated t-showers are possible around the Twin Cities. Those will start to die out late in the morning through the middle of the day. As of now, most parades should go off without a hitch. It will get hot and humid again in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. That should be enough to recharge the atmosphere for another round of severe storms late Tuesday afternoon through the evening. These storms will likely produce strong winds and heavy rain, but there is a smaller hail and tornado potential. Given the timing of these storms, fireworks displays could be affected in central and southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin.

If you are planning on going to a fireworks show tomorrow, you need to have a way to get weather warnings on your phone. The free KSTP mobile app will notify you if there is a severe watch or warning. You also need to know where the nearest shelter is, in case severe weather develops near you. Make sure you have quick access to a sturdy building, and you act as soon as a warning is issued. The exact timing and location of the severe weather is still in question, but you can take some time Monday night and Tuesday morning to make a plan and keep you and your family safe.