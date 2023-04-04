Palace Theater music venue and Wrecktangle Pizza opening new dining concept in St. Paul

The Palace Theatre announced Tuesday that they are teaming up with Wrecktangle Pizza, who won GMA’s best pizza in the nation contest, to open a new concept called “Wrestaurant at the Palace.”

The address for the St. Paul new eatery, 33 West Seventh Place, is in the same building as the Palace Theatre music venue.

The place will have both a full-service dine-in restaurant with a 40-seat bar and a grab-and-go window for slices and other quick bites.

The menu will include Wrecktangle pizzas, slices and sandwiches, along with new dishes and a specialty cocktail menu.

The Palace notes that Wrestaurant at the Palace is expected to open sometime this summer.

Wrecktangle Pizza currently has three locations, all in Minneapolis. This would be their fourth location and first in St. Paul.