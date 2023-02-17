Wrecktangle Pizza wins GMA national pizza competition

On Friday, Good Morning America announced Wrecktangle Pizza in South Minneapolis has the best pizza in the country.

“The United States of Pizza” chose pizza parlors from all over the country to compete for the best slice. Pizzerias from New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Chicago were in the running with the winning Wrecktangle Pizza, owned by Jeff Rogers.

Before sizing up their national competition, Wrecktangle Pizza competed against local pizzeria Red Wagon for Minnesota’s best pizza. Red Wagon presented their famous Banh Mi pizza while winning Wrecktangle showcased their breakfast pizza.

Wrecktangle has two locations in the Twin-Cities: one in Malcom Yards and the other in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood. In addition to the winning title, GMA awarded Wrecktangle $10,000 and a golden pizza cutter.