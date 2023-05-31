Owatonna police investigating circumstances around recent death

The Owatonna Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened Tuesday, according to a news release.

Law enforcement from Owatonna said they were called to the scene of the 600 block of Florence Avenue at 10 p.m. on May 30.

The police department says it is working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) in the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, please get in touch with Detective Christian Berg at (507) 774-7220.