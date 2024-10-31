Overdose deaths slightly decreased in 2023 — the 1st time since 2018, preliminary data shows

For the first time since 2018, preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a decrease in overall drug overdose deaths.

From 2022-2023, the state saw an 8% decrease in overdose deaths — the number went from 1,384 to 1,274.

The overall decrease breaks down to a 21% in Greater Minnesota and 1% decrease in the metro area.

However, non-fatal overdoses with drugs other than heroin(such as fentanyl) increased by 11% — 4,328 to 4,819.

MDH says around 70% of overdose deaths in 2022-2023 involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. However, the number of fatal overdoses involving synthetic opioids fell 8% during this time frame.

“We have seen a decline in opioid deaths, alongside an increase in nonfatal overdoses, in part due to greater naloxone availability,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We know the work is not done, and we cannot rest. Every overdose is one too many, and we are committed to continuing to work with partners across the state to identify additional strategies that will save more lives.”

You can find MDH’s full news release here.