Over 300 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend

Despite a warning last week from state officials, more than 300 people were arrested for drunken driving over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 329 people were arrested statewide for DWI, including 92 from midnight until 6 a.m. Monday.

With those arrests, DPS says 27,197 DWI arrests were made across Minnesota in 2023. That’s up more than 1,300 from 2022.

DPS notes that consequences for driving impaired vary for each offender but can lead to jail time, loss of license and thousands of dollars in legal fees and increased insurance premiums.