Otsego man enters Alford plea in drunken driving crash that killed 12-year-old

Mia Laube KSTP
Austin Mehlhoff Copsey. (Wright County Sheriff's Office)

An Otsego man on Tuesday entered an Alford plea for the drunken driving crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old last July, according to court documents.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant pleads guilty while maintaining their innocence.

The court register for 37-year-old Austin Mehlhoff Copsey shows he will learn his prison sentence on May 2.

Copsey originally faced one count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle in a negligent manner under the influence of alcohol. An amended criminal complaint includes a second count of criminal vehicular homicide while driving with a blood alcohol level (BAC) above the legal limit.

Each charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

As previously reported, investigators determined Copsey crashed while driving an ATV late at night in Otsego to pick up his daughter and bring her to a neighborhood party.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the vehicle veering off the road and rolling in the ditch.

The 12-year-old, who emergency personnel declared dead at the scene, was riding as a passenger.

Both a breathalyzer test and blood test showed Copsey’s BAC at the time was at least twice the legal limit, according to the amended complaint.