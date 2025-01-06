Only 2 days left to nominate your fury friend to be Winter Carnival dog royalty

Dog owners have two days left to submit their animal as a contender for the Winter Carnival royalty court.

A Canine King and Queen will determined by online voting, which runs from Jan 9-19.

People must submit a photo of their pet for consideration by the end of the day on Jan. 8.

The two winning dogs will be crowned in a special Winter Carnival ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Union Depot, which will turn into “Doggie Depot” for the event.

The 2025 St. Paul Winter Carnival runs from Jan 23. to Feb. 2.