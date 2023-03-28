One-sided winter parking rules to end Wednesday for Minneapolis, St. Paul

Minneapolis and St. Paul are lifting their winter parking restrictions that only allowed parking on one side of residential streets, the cities announced Tuesday.

The restrictions — which Minneapolis put in place on Jan. 25, with St. Paul following suit on March 10 — are set to end at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Public works directors for both cities cited a recent run of mild weather that’s allowed for steady snowmelt.

While the one-sided parking restrictions are ending, the cities noted they could still declare snow emergencies if needed.

To stay up to date on weather-related parking restrictions and sign up for alerts, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul snow emergency websites.