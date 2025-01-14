Old Dominion announced as Grandstand concert on the opening day of the 2025 State Fair

The Country music group Old Dominion will be taking the stage at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on the opening day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the fair announced on Tuesday.

The group has won the Country Music Association (CMA) Group of the Year seven times and is also the reigning Academy of Country Music Group of the Year, their seventh win in that category. They also won Vocal Group of Year at the CMA Awards seven-times in a row with their 2024 win.

Tickets for the Aug. 21 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reserved seat tickets range in price from $67-$103.75. General Admission pit tickets start at $107, and Party Deck tickets start at $134. CLICK HERE to buy them.

So far, the state fair has only announced one other Grandstand show — Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1 (Labor Day).