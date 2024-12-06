The Minnesota State Fair announced the first Grandstand show for 2025 — and it’s a double headliner

On Friday, the Minnesota State Fair announced the first concert for the 2025 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

A double-bill of Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls will be performing at the Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 24, the first Sunday of the fair. The two performing acts are making a concert stop as part of their “Yes We Are” tour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices for reserved seating will range from $56 to $89.25 plus eTix service fees. Party Deck tickets will be $110 to $123.75 plus fees.

People who are a Minnesota State Fair Foundation Friend of the Fair at the Red Ribbon level or higher can get a presale to purchase tickets.

Anyone wanting to join the fair foundation to get presale access must join by noon on Dec. 10.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21-Sept. 1.