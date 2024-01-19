Officers investigate after stray bullet hits bedroom window in Brooklyn Park

Officers from Brooklyn Park were called to an apartment complex on Friday after a bullet went through a unit’s window.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers went to a complex on the 8200 block of West River Road after a person called 911 and said a single gunshot had hit their bedroom window and broken through.

Law enforcement said no one was injured by the stray bullet.

There have been no arrests. Police add they haven’t identified any suspects.

