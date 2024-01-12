Officer who fatally shot man in Polk County won’t be publicly identified, BCA says

State officials say the law enforcement officer who shot and killed a man during the execution of a search warrant in Polk County this week will not be publicly identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the officer who fatally shot 42-year-old Lucas Paul Gilbertson on Tuesday is a member of the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force and was working in an undercover capacity. Citing state law, the BCA said the officer won’t be publicly identified.

According to the BCA, Gilbertson was shot as officers tried to serve a warrant at a home in East Grand Forks.

The officer fired both his Taser and handgun, the BCA says. After Gilbertson was shot, officers provided aid until he was taken to a hospital, but he later died.

Crime scene personnel did report finding a handgun near the home.

The BCA is still investigating the shooting and reviewing video captured by body and squad cameras.