BCA: Man dies after being shot by officers in Polk County

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Tuesday afternoon that it is responding to a use-of-deadly-force in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies and police from East Grand Forks and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force were executing a warrant at a home in Rhinehart Township — located just a few miles south of East Grand Forks — when the suspect left and came back inside.

Shortly after the suspect returned, the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened. However, the department hasn’t provided any details about what happened immediately leading up to the shooting.

The man who was shot by officers was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The BCA said it is investigating the shooting. The sheriff’s office says there isn’t any threat to the public.

