NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal northern Minnesota plane crash

Federal officials have released an early report on a plane crash last month north of Duluth that left two people dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report for the June 21 crash that killed 60-year-old Bryan Paul Handyside and 64-year-old Matthew William Joseph, noting that the plane had just had its annual inspection the day before.

Family members and coworkers told investigators that Handyside used the plane for a work-related flying club that he was part of, according to the preliminary report.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office told WDIO-TV that the plane activated a beacon shortly after taking off that morning, indicating something was wrong. It was then found crashed around 30 miles north of Duluth.

The investigation continues and a more thorough report is expected to be released at a later time.