2 killed after plane crashes north of Duluth

Authorities say two people died Wednesday morning when a plane crashed north of Duluth.

WDIO-TV reports that the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the small plane took off from Duluth International Airport and then activated a beacon at 8:12 a.m., indicating something was wrong. Law enforcement officials later found the plane crashed around 30 miles north of the city near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road.

Both the pilot and passenger died, authorities told WDIO.

Additionally, WDIO reports that the plane is believed to have recently completed an annual inspection and was making its “return to service” flight.

The victims haven’t yet been publicly identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.