Now live: DNR officially launches new Eagle Cam

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the DNR’s new Eagle Cam is officially live.

You can watch the new nest on the DNR’s YouTube page or website.

You can also find the location of last year’s nest on both sites, though it won’t show last year’s pair. The pair created a new nest after the tragic collapse of the original eagle nest on April 2, 2023.

The DNR said it wasn’t possible to run electricity for a camera in the area of the new nest.

This year’s pairing has had their nest in the same spot for four years.

We haven’t seen the eagles yet but remain optimistic.