Nose gear failure leads to emergency landing at MSP

A private jet had to make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Monday night while flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to a spokesman for MSP, the aircraft emergency occurred around 10:20 p.m. when the pilots of a Hawker 800XP reported a nose gear failure while attempting to reach Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The aircraft was diverted to MSP for an emergency landing, which it made 30 minutes after the initial emergency report.

Due to the nose of the aircraft being stuck in the retracted position, the landing caused sparks and smoke, but all of the plane’s occupants, two pilots, and four passengers were able to exit the aircraft without injuries.

The landing caused one of the airport’s runways to be closed until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but air operations were not impacted.