No injuries reported in south Minneapolis apartment fire

The fire happened early Wednesday morning on Cedar Avenue South, just off East 27th Street.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported an early morning fire on the city’s south side Wednesday.

Shortly before 2:40 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue South for an apartment building that was on fire.

Flames were found in two units on the building’s first floor, and they were eventually extinguished.

Residents in the apartments were sheltered in a bus to stay warm as crews made sure the fire hadn’t spread to other parts of the building.

According to fire officials no extension was found, but an investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.