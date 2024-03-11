No injuries during shot fired incident at Brooklyn Park apartment unit

For the second time in less than a week, Brooklyn Park police say no one was injured after a shot was fired and entered an apartment from the unit above it.

According to police, officers were called to the Eden Park Apartments on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shot fired through an apartment floor.

When officers arrived, they found a shot had come from the neighboring unit that was above it and began “setting up on the target apartment” when they sale a male left the unit.

He, as well as others from the apartment, were detained.

As of this time, police are still investigating the incident.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a similar scenario unfolded at a separate location – the Point of America Apartment complex, also located on Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park – last Wednesday. Police said they detained several people for that incident.