Brooklyn Park police detain “several individuals” after bullet is shot into neighboring apartment

Police say no one was injured after a bullet was fired into an apartment late Wednesday night.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the Point of America Apartment complex on the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot entering a unit.

When officers arrived, they found the shot had come from the apartment directly below the caller’s unit and made contact with the people inside the unit where the gun was fired.

The apartment was searched once detectives arrived.

No other details about the incident were released by police, who say they’re continuing to investigate it.