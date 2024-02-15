New post office coming to New Prague

Rep. Angie Craig says that the United States Postal Service (USPS) will open a new post office in New Prague.

The lawmaker says she and the mayor of New Prague have been advocating for a safer and more accessible post office for the city since 2022.

“This is incredible news for the City of New Prague, and proof that the pressure we’ve put on USPS management is working,” said Rep. Craig. “I’m grateful to Mayor Jirik for his partnership on this issue, and we’ll keep pushing until there are shovels in the ground and New Prague has a safe, accessible post office.”

The exact location of the new building has not been decided yet by USPS. They say the options right now are to either relocate to an existing building or buy land and build a brand-new facility.

Community members will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

Recently, an investigation into Minnesota post offices uncovered a variety of problems at three facilities including delayed mail.

