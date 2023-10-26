New Hope man sentenced to supervised probation for assault charge involving tire iron

A man charged with assault after beating a man with a tire iron after being confronted by someone for illegally parking in a handicap parking spot learned his future on Wednesday afternoon.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Stephen Todey, 28, entered a guilty plea to third-degree assault in Aug. 2023 for the incident, which happened nearly four years ago at a Walgreens on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center.

A guilty plea petition filed in August called for Todey to plead guilty to the charge and have another charge of second-degree assault be dismissed. A judge approved that agreement during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, and a 15-month prison sentence was stayed for three years, with Todey needing to serve three years of supervised probation.

In addition, he received full credit for a 91-day sentence at the Hennepin County Workhouse, must perform one day of community service by April 25, 2024, and he must pay more than $2,200 in restitution to the Crime Victim Reparations Board.

The victim said he was with his girlfriend, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, when they went to the pharmacy. The victim then saw Todey’s vehicle parked in the handicap spot without a handicap sticker.

Court documents say when Todey and the victim started arguing, Todey then got a tire iron from his vehicle and struck the other man with it.

The criminal complaint states Todey then “assumed a boxing stance and began striking the victim with a closed fist multiple times.” The victim then fell to the ground, and Todey “proceeded to kick and stomp” him.

Police say video surveillance footage corroborated the victim’s account of the incident.

Todey was found later that evening after police located his vehicle.

The criminal complaint says Todey was “extremely intoxicated when he was arrested” and that he was wearing pants and shoes that matched what the suspect in the security footage was wearing.

The victim suffered a nasal bone fracture and a traumatic brain injury that caused him to lose consciousness and multiple contusions along with other minor injuries.