New details released on bear attack that injured Minneapolis woman

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released new details on a bear attack that left a 65-year-old Minneapolis woman seriously injured just after midnight on Friday.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows the woman with cuts on her left arm.

The attack happened at a cabin near Gull Lake in Fairview Township when the woman went to let her dog out around midnight, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

She then heard “the dog having a confrontation with something” and found a black bear when she went outside to bring the dog in.

A news release says the woman was struck by the bear in the chest and arm and was knocked to the ground.

Family members heard the struggle and then scared the bear away.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 10th bear attack resulting in serious injuries in Minnesota that have been documented by the DNR since 1987.

Law enforcement and DNR officials shared the following tips for staying safe during bear encounters:

Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors, or throw something.

If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you.

Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer you are to the bear when it becomes aware of your presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat. It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge toward you. The bear is communicating to you that you are too close and it wants you to leave. This is not the time to argue with the bear.

Try to appear non-threatening.

Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and point it toward the bear. Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.

Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears. It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.

