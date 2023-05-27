Woman seriously injured in Nisswa black bear attack

A woman was seriously injured by a black bear early Friday morning at a cabin near Nisswa, the Minnesota DNR announced. The woman was brought to the hospital and has since been released.

The woman was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake and let her dog out shortly after midnight. When she went outside to check on the dog, the bear swiped at her, striking her several times, the DNR said.

The bear left the area after the attack.

The woman’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, the DNR said.

DNR staff believe the bear was startled by the dog and swatted the woman to defend itself.

There were no reported complaints of bear activity in the area before this incident. Conservation officers are monitoring the area for bears that may pose a threat to public safety.

This is the 10th bear attack resulting in serious injuries in Minnesota that have been documented by the DNR since 1987.

