NDSU announces 1-year award that fully covers education, fees for eligible MN, ND students

Certain students in Minnesota and North Dakota may have their entire tuition and student fees fully covered under a new tuition program for one year at North Dakota State University (NDSU).

University officials announced on the school’s website that students with family income levels of $80,000 or less and who are eligible for Pell grants will have base tuition and fees fully covered in the 2024-2025 academic year if they meet other requirements.

According to the university, students must also:

Be a citizen of the United States or a permanent resident.

Live in Minnesota or North Dakota and is eligible for the in-state or reciprocity tuition rate.

Not be in default on a state or federal student loan.

Be pursuing their first bachelor’s degree.

Be in good academic standing and meet satisfactory academic progress.

Be a full-time student for both fall and spring semesters (12 or more credits per semester).

Be in their first or second year at NDSU, a transfer degree-seeking student starting their classes in summer or fall of 2024 or a returning NDSU student who first enrolled at the school in summer 2023, fall 2023 or spring 2024.

The funds come from the university’s Tuition Award Program. CLICK HERE to learn more about the program, which is a one-time scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year.

As previously reported earlier this month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Concordia College announced it would cover tuition for students whose families make less than $90,000 a year through its Concordia Promise program.