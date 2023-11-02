Concordia College to cover tuition for families making less than $90K

Concordia College recently announced the creation of a new program that will cover tuition for some students beginning in the fall of 2024.

The Concordia Promise program will fully cover tuition for any newly admitted student whose family makes an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) below $90,000, according to Candace Harmon, a media relations strategist for Concordia College.

Students just need to apply for Concordia and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), Harmon added.

“Reducing the financial burden of education through the Concordia Promise will allow our students to better focus on their mission, their dedication, and their potential to influence the affairs of the world,” said Dr. Colin Irvine, president of Concordia College. “This is a game changer for families in our region and across the country who may have thought a private college education was out of their reach.”

Eligible students must be admitted to Concordia, eligible to file a FASFA, report an AGI lower than $90,000, and “maintain satisfactory academic progress.” There is no GPA requirement, Harmon said.

“The Concordia Promise is our commitment to make a transformative Concordia education accessible for students from any state, minimizing debt and helping students begin their career or graduate program quickly. This is especially powerful when backed by our four-year graduation guarantee,” said Dr. Susan Larson, provost and dean of the college.

“We know these students will thrive here. We know students at Concordia graduate at a higher rate than at public institutions because we provide an excellent support system for them,” said Ben Iverson, vice president for enrollment at Concordia.