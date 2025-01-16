NCAA rule change means St. Thomas is eligible for D-1 playoffs starting in fall 2025

Athletic programs at the University of St. Thomas will be able to compete in Division 1 playoffs starting in fall of 2025 due to an NCAA rule change.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted “in favor of a reduction in the provisional period of Divison III-to-Division I reclassifying schools from five years to four,” according to a release from St. Thomas.

The NCAA said the reduction would occur as long as new standards are met during the process.

The statement added, “The University of St. Thomas is pleased with the outcome of today’s vote by the NCAA Division I Council to reduce the provisional period for reclassifying institutions by one year if certain standards and thresholds are met. As the only university in the modern era to transition directly from D-III to D-I, this change represents a momentous step forward for our university as we enter the final stage of our D-I transition. While we await final details, we remain confident we will meet the necessary parameters required to take this next step and look forward to full D-I status and postseason eligibility beginning fall of 2025.”

Dr. Phil Esten, St. Thomas Director of Athletics, said, “I want to thank the NCAA Division I Council for their support of a reduced provisional period for reclassifying institutions as it adopts contemporary thinking around this topic. The Strategic Vision and Planning Committee has detailed a modernized approach to reclassification and St. Thomas is both appreciative for their deliberate approach and optimistic about our bright future. This gives the Tommies a national stage on which we will continue our pursuit of comprehensive excellence while providing student-athletes with a transformative experience.”