Napheesa Collier named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team

A key member of the Minnesota Lynx has received more recognition for her play this year.

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced that Forward Napheesa Collier was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team. Collier was also on the First Team in 2023 and Second Team in 2020.

She becomes the fourth Lynx player to receive the award two or more times, joining Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Katie Smith. The four-time WNBA All-Star also took home the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Collier averaged 20.4 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.91 steals and 1.41 blocks per game in 34 games played.

The other members of the First Team include A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx will take on the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, with the series tied up at 1-1.